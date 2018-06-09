App
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2018 02:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

JNU student leader Umar Khalid alleges he received death threats; files police complaint

JNU student leader Umar Khalid approached police with a complaint about receiving death threats and registered a case for the same.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

JNU student leader Umar Khalid has filed a complaint with the Delhi Police, alleging he received death threats from a man who identified himself as fugitive gangster Ravi Pujari, a senior official said today.

Dalit leader and independent MLA from Gujarat Jignesh Mevani too alleged yesterday that he had received death threats from Pujari.

Yesterday, Khalid approached the police with a complaint over the threats and a case was registered, the police official said, adding that they are investigating the matter.

Khalid tweeted he has asked for police protection.

"Filed a complaint with @DelhiPolice regarding Ravi Pujari's death threat to Jignesh and me. He said that I am on his HIT LIST! I have asked for police protection, given the fact that this is the same person who had previously also issued similar threats of killing me in Feb 2016 (sic)," he said.

In 2016, Khalid's father Syed Qasim Illyas Rasool had filed a police complaint, claiming he received a phone call "threatening to kill" his son if he did not leave the country.

The previous incident happened when the police was looking for Khalid in connection with the sedition case filed against him, former JNU students' union president Kanhaiya Kumar and Anirban Bhattacharya for allegedly organising an event against the hanging of 2001 Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru.

Guru was hanged in 2013.
First Published on Jun 9, 2018 01:30 pm

