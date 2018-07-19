JNU student fined Rs 10,000 for raising slogans, disrupting event

A former JNUSU presidential candidate from NSUI was fined Rs 10,000 by the varsity for raising slogans and allegedly disrupting an event last year.

Sunny Dhiman today claimed that he had shouted 'Jai Bhim, Baba Sahib Amar Rahe' and had questioned JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar at an event on April 14 last year.

The event was for the renaming of the central library after Baba Sahib B R Ambedkar, Dhiman said.

After a proctorial inquiry, Dhiman was informed yesterday that he had been fined Rs 10,000 and was directed to submit it within 10 days.