JNU should be shut for 2 years, renamed after Subhas Chandra Bose: Subramanian Swamy

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy on November 26 said Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) should be shut for two years, cleared of antisocial elements and reopened after renaming it as Subhas Chandra Bose University.

"There are so many institutions named after Nehru. And with the renaming, Bose's name will also have positive impact on students," Swamy told reporters on the sidelines of an event here.