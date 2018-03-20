App
Mar 20, 2018 05:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JNU sexual harassment case: Accused professor detained

The allegations have led to students protesting at the campus and outside the police station, demanding the professor's suspension.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Delhi Police hs detained Atul Johri, a professor at JNU accused of sexual harassment.

On Friday, a group of female students complained that the professor made unwanted sexual advances. They also accused him of financial irregularities, News18 reported.

"There is a financial nexus between the professor and the administration. No instrument has been purchased for years, but still crores of rupees have been spent., one of the statements issued by the students said.

The allegations have led to students protesting at the campus and outside the police station, demanding the professor's suspension.

He had denied the allegations, saying that they were in retaliation to a mail regarding attendance irregularities, the report said.

The professor teaches at the School of Life Sciences.

Police has filed only one FIR, though there are eight different complaints.

JNU professors had on Monday demanded eight separate FIR for each complaint, according to a Business Standard report.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Tuesday issued a notice to the Vasant Kunj police station and JNU registrar seeking an update on the sexual harassment case.

