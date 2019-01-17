JNU sedition row: Former members claim it was ABVP's ploy to divert attention from Rohith Vemula's suicide

Two former students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), who were members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) during the infamous February 09, 2016 event, have claimed that the student outfit had “planned” the controversy to divert the attention from Dalit research scholar Rohith Vemula’s suicide.

JNU ABVP unit’s former vice president Jatin Goraiya and former joint secretary Pradeep Narwal have claimed at a press conference that the students seen raising slogans of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ in the purported video were actually ABVP members or supporters.

The duo had resigned from the student wing affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in February 2016 citing ideological differences.

“At the time, I remember Jatin and I, since we were Dalits, were told repeatedly to appear for TV interviews and defend ABVP after Vemula’s suicide, which we refused to do since they kept referring to him as a terrorist. With the February 9 event, they saw an opportunity to divert attention,” The Indian Express has quoted Narwal as saying.

Goriaya has alleged that before the February 9 incident, members of the JNU ABVP wing discussed how to blow up the incident on their WhatsApp group.

"The Rohith Vemula movement had put the ruling party on the backfoot and the entire JNU row was orchestrated by the ABVP to gain attention. Hashtags like #ShutdownJNU were started on social media to divert attention. It was planned by the BJP, RSS and ABVP," he added.

Meanwhile, former ABVP member Saurabh Sharma told PTI, "They are siding with the Congress that has supported the accused. These are political moves to divert the issue. The matter is sub-judice and we are hopeful the truth will come out in the next few days."

On February 9, 2016, a group of students, at the behest of the then Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) President Kanhaiya Kumar, had organised an event on the college campus to commemorate Afzal Guru’s third death anniversary. Guru, a 2001 Parliament attack convict was hanged to death in 2013.