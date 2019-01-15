App
Last Updated : Jan 15, 2019 11:56 AM IST | Source: PTI

JNU sedition case: Court to consider chargesheet against Kanhaiya Kumar, others on January 19

The court put up the matter for hearing on the date as Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Sherawat was on leave on January 15.

A Delhi court on January 15 fixed January 19 for consideration of charge sheet against former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) president Kanhaiya Kumar and others in the 2016 JNU sedition case.

The court put up the matter for hearing on the date as Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Sherawat was on leave on January 15.

The Delhi Police had on January 14 filed a chargesheet at a city court against Kanhaiya Kumar and others, saying he was leading a procession and supported seditious slogans raised on the varsity campus in February 2016.
First Published on Jan 15, 2019 11:44 am

