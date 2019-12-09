JNU row: Govt ready to roll back fee hike, withdraw cases against students

The government has proposed that the JNU administration reaches out to the student community and end the atmosphere of "confrontation".
With students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) persisting with an exam boycott, the government is looking to break the impasse by promising to roll back service and utility charges for hostels and withdrawing cases against students, The Economic Times has reported.
The report states that, in return, the students will be asked to hold discussions and not 'gherao' administrative blocks in future. In addition to that, the students will also be asked to make up for the lost study time and accept reasonable increases in some of the hostel charges, sources told the newspaper.
Apart from the aforementioned rollback, the report states that the University Grants Commission (UGC) will also be asked to restore the university funding and that the hostel staff expenses can be adjusted against non-teaching vacancies from 2020.
However, students will be asked to accept the other hostel charges that are on par with all the other central universities, the report states. The government is also planning to withdraw police cases filed against the students and reschedule exams to give them more time to prepare. But, in turn, the students will have to work through the winter break to make up for lost time.
According to the report, the Centre's report on JNU fee hike has also expressed displeasure over the administration's mid-session fee hike and a lack of consultation over the issue.
The development comes even as students have planned a long march to the Rashtrapati Bhavan later in the day to protest against the fee hike.
