you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 09, 2020 12:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

JNU forms panel to probe January 5 violence on campus: Vice Chancellor

A group of masked people armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus on Sunday, prompting the university administration to call in the police.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Jawaharlal Nehru University has formed a five-member committee to probe the January 5 violence on the campus that had left around 35 people injured, and recommend measures to ensure safety of students, Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar said on Thursday. The panel will also probe lapses, if any, in security, Kumar told PTI.

A group of masked people armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus on Sunday, prompting the university administration to call in the police.

At least 35 people, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured in the violence. They were admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre and discharged on Monday.

First Published on Jan 9, 2020 12:07 pm

tags #Aishe Ghosh #Current Affairs #India #M Jagadesh Kumar #Vice-Chancellor

