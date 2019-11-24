JNU forms high-level committee even as HRD ministry's committee report due

According to a circular issued by JNU registrar, the committee has to get suggestions from student representatives to find solutions to the impasse over a proposed hostel fee hike among other issues.
The Jawaharlal Nehru University on November 24 announced the formation of a seven-member 'high-level' committee for resolution of the ongoing conflict between students and the varsity administration.
According to a circular issued by JNU registrar, the committee has to get suggestions from student representatives to find solutions to the impasse over a proposed hostel fee hike among other issues. The committee has given time till Sunday evening to the students to send suggestions.
A three-member high-powered committee constituted by the HRD ministry on November 18 to restore normal functioning of the varsity has concluded its discussions with various stakeholders of and is likely to submit its report soon.
The move was criticised by the varsity's students' union who said the "so called committee" of the JNU administration is timed before the high-powered committee appointed by the HRD ministry gives its recommendations, they said.
"The level of shamelessness with this administration continues to rise wherein the mail has not been sent to the JNUSU even as government appointed committees find it common sense to recognise the legitimacy of the elected union," they said.
The students have been on strike for nearly four weeks against the draft hostel manual, which has provisions for fee hike, a new dress code and curfew timings.Following protests, the varsity had announced a "partial" rollback and removal of clauses pertaining to the dress code and curfew but the students dubbed it as an "eyewash". They have been demanding a complete " rollback" of the manual.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.