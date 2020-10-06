JNU admin beefs up annual expenses on security and legal, shrinks research budget

Over the past three years, the country's premier institution Jawaharlal Nehru Univerisity witnessed a substantial decrease in its academic expenses. This has affected the organisation of seminars and workshops, subscription to journals and publications, and sponsorship of fellowships and research activities, the Hindustan Times reported.

The varsity's members of the executive council (EC) raised the issue following the annual financial report for 2019-20 was presented before the council on Monday.

According to the financial reports of the past three years, JNU administration reduced its annual academic expenses 26.38 percent from Rs 38.36 crore in 2017-18 to Rs 28.24 crore in 2018-19, and by another 30 percent to Rs 19.74 crore in 2019-20. The expenses were reduced for seminars and workshops, journals and publications, teaching aids, and research activities, quoted the daily.

However, during the same period from 2017 to 2020, the JNU administration hiked legal and security expenses. Between 2017-18 to 2018-19, the legal expenses increased from Rs 2.72 lakh to Rs 17.7 lakh. The varsity also approved for an additional fund of Rs 30 lakh for legal expenses on the EC meeting on September 7, 2020, apart from Rs 9 lakh sanctioned earlier.

On a similar note, the varsity administration raised the security spending from Rs 17.37 crore in 2017-18 to Rs 18.54 crore in 2018-19. The security budget for 2019-20 was 15.34 crore.

The data on annual academic expenses by the varsity is even more appalling. JNU administration decreased its spending on journals and publications by 33.8 percent from Rs 4.18 crore in 2017-18 to Rs 2.76 crore in 2018-19, and by another 58.37 percent in 2019-20 to Rs 1.15 crore. Research activities expenses nosedived by around 98 percent from Rs 1.13 crore in 2017-18 to Rs 1,72,853 in 2018-19, and then inched up marginally to Rs 2,39,144 in 2019-20.

On the issue of students’ fellowships/stipends, the varsity reduced it by least 84 percent in 2018-19 to Rs 2.57 crore from Rs 18.22 crore in 2017-18. It, however, plunged further to Rs 2.39 crore in 2019-20.