App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 31, 2018 07:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

JKPCC delegation urges governor to utilise all resources to protect Article 35-A

The delegation met the governor at the Raj Bhavan here and held discussions on the overall socio-political and the prevailing security scenario in the state, a party spokesman said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Image Source: Government of Odisha/wikimedia Commons
Image Source: Government of Odisha/wikimedia Commons

A delegation of the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) called on Governor S P Malik here today and urged him to utilise all resources to protect Article 35-A of the Constitution which is facing a legal challenge in the Supreme Court.

The delegation met the governor at the Raj Bhavan here and held discussions on the overall socio-political and the prevailing security scenario in the state, a party spokesman said.

Several issues of public importance were raised by the delegation which was led by JKPCC president G A Mir.

The group of leaders said the state government must utilise all resources at its disposal to safeguard Article 35-A keeping in view the aspirations of the people, the spokesman said.

The party delegation emphasised that before announcing elections in the state, the government must assess the security scenario.

Besides discussing other issues of public importance, Mir submitted a detailed memorandum to the governor, the spokesman said.
First Published on Aug 31, 2018 07:15 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #JKPCC #Politics #S P Malik

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.