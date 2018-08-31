JKPCC delegation urges governor to utilise all resources to protect Article 35-A

A delegation of the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) called on Governor S P Malik here today and urged him to utilise all resources to protect Article 35-A of the Constitution which is facing a legal challenge in the Supreme Court.

The delegation met the governor at the Raj Bhavan here and held discussions on the overall socio-political and the prevailing security scenario in the state, a party spokesman said.

Several issues of public importance were raised by the delegation which was led by JKPCC president G A Mir.

The group of leaders said the state government must utilise all resources at its disposal to safeguard Article 35-A keeping in view the aspirations of the people, the spokesman said.

The party delegation emphasised that before announcing elections in the state, the government must assess the security scenario.

Besides discussing other issues of public importance, Mir submitted a detailed memorandum to the governor, the spokesman said.