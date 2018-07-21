App
Last Updated : Jul 21, 2018 04:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

JKCA scam: Court directs Farooq Abdullah to appear before it on Aug 29

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had on July 16 filed the charge sheet against four accused people, including Abdullah, in connection with alleged irregularities and misappropriation of funds in the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A local court here has asked National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah to appear before it for seeking bail in connection with the multi-crore scam in the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA).

In an interim order on an application moved by Abdullah's lawyer seeking exemption from personal appearance of the former chief minister of the state, the chief judicial magistrate, Srinagar, yesterday said the accused has to be presented before the court for seeking bail and the application for his personal exemption would be taken thereafter.

"In view of what has been stated hereinabove, and having regards to the judgement supra the applicant/accused be produced by learned counsel for the application for admitting the accused to bail and thereafter the application for exemption will be taken up for consideration," the court ordered.

The court has listed the matter for August 29.

related news

The agency has levelled charges of criminal conspiracy and criminal breach of trust under the Ranbir Penal Code against Abdullah, the then president of JKCA, Md Saleem Khan - the then general secretary, Ahsan Ahmad Mirza - the then treasurer and Bashir Ahmad Misgar, an executive in the J&K Bank.

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court had in 2015 ordered a CBI probe into the alleged scandal following a petition filed by two cricketers from the state.
First Published on Jul 21, 2018 04:13 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #JKCA

