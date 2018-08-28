JK Tyre inaugurates Global Research & Technology Centre in Mysuru

Leading tyre manufacturer JK Tyre & Industries Ltd today unveiled its state of the art 'global technology centre' Raghupati Singhania Centre of Excellence (RPSCOE) here.

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy inaugurated the RPSCOE Centre which is part of the Harishankar Singhania Elastomer and Tyre Research Institute (HASETRI), a company release said.

The centre is a conglomeration of the best scientists, engineers and technicians in the industry to optimize product performance and product design cycle time through simulation and predictive techniques, it said.

In his speech, Kumaraswamy said Mysuru had been known for reputed institutions like CFTRI, DRDO, BEML, Infosys and the Raghupati Singhania Centre of Excellence is another feather in its cap.

"I greatly appreciate JK Tyre for setting up this 'Global Technology Centre' that will provide technology to its identities in India and abroad," he said.

JK Tyre has had a presence in Mysuru for the last 21 years, and that too as the only tyre manufacturing company of large tyres in Karnataka, he noted.

Company chairman and Managing Director Raghupati Singhania said the new R&D Centre reiterated his companys trust in technology.

"RPSCOE is a celebration of excellence, it is testimony to JK Tyres ethos of investing in technology," he said.

A year ago, we rolled out our 10 millionth truck/bus radial tyre from our plant in Mysore, becoming the first company in India to do so. Today, it gives me immense joy to say that with this Centre we have added to the list of the many firsts for JK Tyre," he said.

Research at RPSCOE is focussed on multiple aspects of tyre technology, including developing advanced laboratory predictors for tyre performance and providing key inputs for life prediction of rubber products, the release said.

Among the many areas researched at the Centre include material and compound development, future technology development, computational mechanics and tyre characterization, it said.