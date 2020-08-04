J&K: Srinagar administration lifts curfew on August 4-5 with immediate effect

Curfew and other restrictions which had been ordered in Srinagar on August 4 and 5— ahead of and on the day of the first year anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir— have been lifted with immediate effect, the Srinagar District Magistrate Office said.

However, precautionary orders/measures in place to tackle the COVID-19 outbreak will continue to be enforced.

"Restrictions – including curfew – imposed in Srinagar district for 4th and 5th August, lifted with immediate effect. COVID-19 precautionary orders/measures in place," the order said, according to news agency ANI.

The Srinagar administration had, on August 3 evening, imposed a curfew in the city citing intelligence inputs of violent protests.

The Centre had, on August 5 last year, revoked J&K's special status under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution.

"There are specific inputs about violent protests endangering public life and property," the order had said.