Last Updated : Sep 12, 2020 01:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

J&K residents to get Rs 5 lakh annual health insurance cover

The new scheme will provide health insurance cover free of cost to all residents and shall include serving and retired employees and their families as well.

Moneycontrol News
Representative image
Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has announced a health scheme aimed at providing universal health insurance cover to all residents of the Union Territory. The scheme, on the lines of Centre’s Ayushman Bharat, is likely to cost Rs 123 crore per annum.

The scheme will provide health insurance cover free of cost to all residents and shall include serving and retired employees and their families as well, Sinha said.

"Today, we have approved an important public health benefit proposal which is probably the first of its kind in the entire country. The Jammu and Kashmir Health Scheme will provide universal health coverage to nearly 70 lakh residents of the Union Territory who are not covered under the Ayushman Bharat scheme," Sinha told reporters.

Close

The Administrative Secretary in the Health Department Atal Dulloo said the scheme will have the same benefits as Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) “with an annual health insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh per family on floater basis,” the Hindustan Times quoted Dulloo as saying.

The beneficiaries will be able to avail cashless treatment at all hospitals empanelled under the central scheme across the country.

While registration for the scheme will begin within a week, the scheme would be implemented only after a formal launch, Dulloo added.

The lieutenant governor also invited suggestions from the public for naming the Scheme. "We would like the name to be suggested by the people. A committee will be formed which will select the best name," he added.

Sinha also launched a pilot project for a public grievance redressal system called the ‘Jammu and Kashmir Integrated Grievance Redress and Monitoring Mechanism (JKIGRAMS)’ in three districts -- Srinagar, Jammu and Reasi.

(With inputs from PTI)
First Published on Sep 12, 2020 01:00 pm

