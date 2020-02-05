J&K political leaders Sajjad Lone, Waheed Para released from detention, put under house arrest

Two Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) leaders — Sajjad Lone and Waheed Para — who were detained in August 2019 when the Centre abrogated Article 370 of Indian Constitution, were released on February 5.

People's Conference (PC) chief Lone and People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader and spokesperson Para were released from detention, after a period of six months. However, reports suggest that they were placed under house arrest soon after leaving the MLA Hostel.

After their, 13 political leaders now remain detained at the MLA hostel, which has been temporarily converted into a subsidiary jail.

The J&K administration had on February 4 released two leaders — former PDP MLA from Wachi in south Kashmir Aijaz Ahmad Mir and trade leader Shakeel Ahmed Qalandar, who is former president of the Federation Chamber of Industries, Kashmir.

Since February 2, a total of eight leaders have been released from preventive custody.

Earlier on January 10, the government had revoked the detention warrants of 26 persons detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

On December 30, 2019, five leaders belonging to the National Conference (NC), the PDP and the Congress, who were kept under preventive detention, were released.

The leaders included Ishfaq Jabbar and Ghulam Nabi Bhat (NC), Bashir Mir (Congress) and Zahoor Mir and Yasir Reshi (PDP), officials had said.

On November 25, two political leaders -- Dilawar Mir of the PDP and Ghulam Hassan Mir of the Democratic Party Nationalist -- were released by the new Union Territory administration.

Former chief ministers of the erstwhile state Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, among others, remain in detention.