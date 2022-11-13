J&K Police to procure mine-protected vehicles, other equipment to boost anti-terror ops

Jammu and Kashmir. (Image: PTI)

The Jammu and Kashmir Police is all set to procure seven mine-protected vehicles (MPVs), five remotely operated vehicles (RoVs), and 18 under-vehicle surveillance systems (UVSS), officials said on Sunday.

The special vehicles and equipment will boost the security and surveillance abilities of the Jammu and Kashmir Police engaged in counter-terrorism operations, they said.

Police headquarters recently floated bids on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal for purchasing the security equipment and vehicles.

According to officials, the vehicles should protect police personnel against improvised explosive device (IED) and mine attacks.

Besides, police are also procuring two bomb baskets -- designed to withstand blasts -- and 260 bullet-resistant shields, for which bids have been floated, they said.