J&K LG Manoj Sinha releases compendium of 1,100 projects worth Rs 1,555 crore completed by JKIDFC

The LG emphasised the need for expediting completion of projects while simultaneously observing necessary precautions related to COVID-19-appropriate behaviour, an official spokesman said.

PTI
May 07, 2021 / 07:15 PM IST
File image

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday released a compendium giving details about the 1,100 projects of public importance worth Rs 1,555.16 crore completed by the Jammu & Kashmir Infrastructure Development Finance Corporation (JKIDFC). Sinha emphasised the need for expediting completion of projects while simultaneously observing necessary precautions related to COVID-19-appropriate behaviour, an official spokesman said.

The lieutenant governor asked JKIDFC to take comprehensive measures for achieving the target of completing 1,000 more projects during the current financial year. He also laid special emphasis on regular monitoring of projects for ensuring their speedy execution, besides maintaining transparency in the execution of works by bringing out the information regarding development works undertaken by the Corporation in public domain.

Four years of RERA: Around 63,583 real estate projects registered; 65,539 complaints disposed of

The publication of compendiums giving details about the projects is part of the efforts to enhance transparency and accountability in the working of the Corporation. It will also be made available in the e-book format, the spokesman said.  has brought about a new culture of innovations such as geo-tagging, online billing and processing of payments, and systems for oversight by senior functionaries, for which a dashboard has been developed relating to key aspects of status of project implementation. The dashboard is available in public domain for citizens' oversight as well, he said.

Earlier, the Corporation had published compendiums of 500 and 800 projects. During 2019-20, 500 projects were completed under JKIDFC, whereas 600 more projects have been completed during 2020-21.
PTI
TAGS: #Covid-19 pandemic #Jammu and Kashmir #JKIDFC #Manoj Sinha
first published: May 7, 2021 07:15 pm

