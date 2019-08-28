J&K Guv Satya Pal Malik announces 50,000 govt jobs, says phone lines to open in Kashmir soon

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on August 28 announced that vacancies for over 50,000 government jobs will be filled in the coming days, and stated that major development projects are in the pipeline for the state.

"Our exercise has found that we have 50,000 government jobs and we will fill those. We appeal to the youth that they participate to fill these vacancies. This is the single largest recruitment drive in the state's history," Malik said while addressing the press.

Stating that major decisions have been taken by the central government for J&K, Malik said that the next six months will see a lot of development work happening in the state.

"In the next six months, so much will happen that the other Kashmir (Pakistan occupied Kashmir) will say that we want to be like them," Malik said.

He also announced that mobile phone connectivity will be opened in Kupwara and Handwara districts of Kashmir. Stating that the medium of phone and internet is being used mostly by terrorists and Pakistanis for "mobilisation and indoctrination," Malik said that it is a "weapon used against us so we have stopped it". He assured that services will be resumed shortly.

Malik stated that no civilian causality has occurred in the state, and that is a "matter of achievement" for the government. He admitted that pellet guns were used by security personnel during protests in the Kashmir Valley and said forces took utmost precaution taken to prevent injuries.

"Every Kashmiri life is valuable to us, we don't want loss of even a single life. There has been no civilian casualty, only the few who got violent are injured, they also have below the waist injuries," Malik said.

Malik said that the Centre will soon make a 'big' announcement on J&K.

"Don't be sad about detention of political leaders, it will help them in their political careers." he told reporters.