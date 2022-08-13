English
    J&K govt sacks 4 employees including son of Hizbul chief Syed Salahuddin

    Farooq Ahmed Dar alias Bitta Karate is currently in judicial custody in terror-funding cases, officials said.

    PTI
    August 13, 2022 / 12:27 PM IST
    Syed Salahuddin, leader of Kashmiri militant group Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, speaks during an interview with Reuters in Rawalpindi May 31, 2006. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed

    The Jammu and Kashmir administration Saturday sacked its four employees including son of Syed Salahuddin, the chief of banned Hizbul Mujahideen, and the wife of terror-funding accused Bitta Karate, officials said.

    All the four employees were dismissed from service under Article 311 of the Constitution which enables the government to sack its employees without an inquiry.

    Farooq Ahmed Dar alias Bitta Karate is currently in judicial custody in terror-funding cases, officials said. His wife Assabah-ul-Arjamand Khan, a Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Services officer, was posted in the Directorate of Rural Development.

    Syed Abdul Mueed, Manager, Information and Technology at Department of industries and Commerce, is son of Syed Salahuddin, the Pakistan-based chief of banned terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen.

    The others dismissed are: Dr Muheet Ahmad Bhat, Scientist; and Majid Hussain Qadiri (senior Assistant Professor) in Kashmir University.
