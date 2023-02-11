J&K govt launches exchange programme for designers, craftsmen

The Jammu and Kashmir government has launched an exchange programme under which design students from across the country will visit the valley for an interaction with the craftsmen in the state.

"We want a sustained relationship to be built between the designers and craftsmen. They are the best medium for ensuring transmission of latest trends and designs to the craftsman so that they up their game and be relevant as per the latest market trends," Director Handicrafts Mahmood Shah told PTI.

As part of this endeavour, 52 students from the School of Fashion Technology, Pune visited the School of Designs, Srinagar for the first of its kind interaction between designers and craftsmen.

"Kashmir is known more for its physical beauty and not as much for crafts. It's time that the crafts (of Kashmir) be given due recognition," Shah said.

"Lots of educational institutions are finding crafts more interesting. In this context, it is a first such exchange programme in which students from Pune have come here for a craft tour," he added.

The students, who will be the future designers, said they have learnt a lot during their visit and will be better able to appreciate the work done by the craftsmen.

"The main purpose of this interaction is to see the work in person. We have books and internet but seeing this art work in person is more beneficial than reading it in books or on internet", Shagun Swaroop, one of the students said.

Shristi Joshi, another student, was excited to incorporate the new experience in her future works. "We are here to understand how you can make much more with what you have. As a student, we just learn how to design but we never see it happen. Here we see how it can be done differently. So when we go back home, maybe we can do something similar with our own craft," Joshi added.