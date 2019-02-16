Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 16, 2019 08:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

J&K governor reviews law and order situation, appeals for peace

Satya Pal Malik directed the police to take strict action without mercy against those indulging in any type of violence, arson or rumour mongering irrespective of political and religious affiliation.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on February 16 reviewed the law and order situation in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack and appealed to the people to maintain peace and communal harmony so that the forces trying to disrupt the peaceful environment of the state are defeated.

Malik was speaking at a high-level meeting convened at Raj Bhavan in Jammu to review the present law and order situation in the state in the aftermath of the terror attack which left 40 CRPF personnel dead in the Awantipora area of Pulwama district Thursday, an official spokesman said.

He said the governor directed the police to take strict action without mercy against those indulging in any type of violence, arson or rumour mongering irrespective of political and religious affiliation.

Malik also reviewed the situation of students from Jammu and Kashmir studying in various universities and colleges across the country, the spokesman said.

related news

He said the meeting was informed that liaison officers appointed at all major locations were working effectively and coordinating with university authorities and the local police to ensure the safety of the students.

Some minor developments happened in Baba Fareed Institute  of Technology, Dehradun, Maharishi Markand University, Ambala and Chitkara University, Batti, Himachal Pradesh. In all three places, liaison officers worked with the deans and vice chancellors to ensure safety of the students, the spokesman said.

He said the governor directed the liaison officers that they should continue to be in close touch with J&K students and ensure their safety.

The governor was informed that the divisional commissioner, Jammu, held a meeting of the Peace Committee on Friday. In the meeting, all parties universally condemned the unfortunate incidents in the city and agreed to restrain their supporters from indulging in any unlawful behaviour, the spokesman said.

Malik asked all political parties and senior political leaders to appeal to people to maintain peace and harmony.

He urged them not to pay heed to rumours or misleading information that is being circulated, the spokesman said.

The governor appealed to the people to maintain peace and communal harmony so that the forces trying to disrupt the peaceful environs for their petty interests are defeated.

"The people of the state have always believed in mutual brotherhood and co-existence throughout the ages," he observed.
First Published on Feb 16, 2019 08:06 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Pulwama terror attack #Satya Pal Malik

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.