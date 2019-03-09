App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 09, 2019 07:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

J&K governor launches 19 'Government to Citizen' online services

With the launch of these services, the total count of services which would now be available on the State Services Delivery Gateway (SSDG) is increased to 26.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on March 9 launched 19 'Government to Citizen' online services of seven departments on the State Services Delivery Gateway here.  The online mode of 'Government to Citizen' services is developed by the Jammu and Kashmir e-Governance Agency, Information Technology department in collaboration with CDAC Mumbai and will be available on www.jk.gov.in, an official spokesperson said.

With the launch of these services, the total count of services which would now be available on the State Services Delivery Gateway (SSDG) is increased to 26.

Secretary, IT Department, Saugat Biswas said the newly-launched services would benefit over seven lakh beneficiaries every year.

The governor complimented JaKeGA of the IT Department and CDAC, Mumbai for developing online services for different departments, which would eventually help the citizens at large to avail various services.

"The online mode will avoid unnecessary human intervention and will speed up the public delivery mechanism, besides ensuring transparency," Malik said and urged the secretary IT to incorporate more such online services and also develop a user-friendly mobile app for this purpose.

On the occasion, the governor approved the issuance of Direct Benefit Transfer of over 20,000 cases of the beneficiaries of Udhampur district under the Integrated Social Security Scheme providing old age pension, pension for women in distress and pension for physically challenged persons, through online mode.

He also initiated the process of issuance of No Objection Certificate for employment through online system in which the first online NOC was delivered in Srinagar by Deputy Commissioner Shahid Iqbal Chaudhary, which was viewed over video conference, the spokesperson said.

Advisor to Governor K Skandan suggested that provision of getting public feedback about the services be incorporated for further improving the system.
First Published on Mar 9, 2019 07:04 pm

tags #India #Jammu and Kashmir

