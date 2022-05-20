J&K Delimitation Commission order to redraw electoral map comes into effect today

The order of the Jammu & Kashmir Delimitation Commission to redraw the frontier Union territory's electoral map took effect on May 20, as per a gazette notification issued by the government.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, the Central Government appoints May 20, 2022, as the date on which the orders of the Delimitation Commission shall take effect," the notification stated.

The commission, headed by former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai, had submitted its final report earlier this month. The report proposed to add six additional assembly seats in the Jammu division and one in the Kashmir division.

With its implementation, the assembly seats in Jammu will increase from 37 at present to 43, and in Kashmir from 46 to 47.

The new constituencies in Jammu will be carved out from Rajouri, Doda, Udhampur, Kishtwar, Kathua, and Samba districts, whereas, in Kashmir, the additional seat will be drawn out from Kupwara district.

The panel has also reserved nine assembly seats – six in Jammu and three in Kashmir – for Scheduled Tribes. Seven assembly seats have been reserved for Scheduled Castes.

The panel further recommended the provision of at least two seats for members (with one woman) from among Kashmiri migrants in the assembly.

It has also recommended that the central government consider giving displaced persons from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir some representation in the assembly.

The report, however, came under severe criticism from the Kashmir division-based regional parties who have accused the commission of favouring the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which has a strong electoral presence in the Jammu region.

The National Conference (NC) and the People's Democratic Party (PDP) - the former ruling parties of the erstwhile state of Jammu & Kashmir - said Jammu's representation in the assembly has been disproportionately raised by the panel.

The changes would mean that 43.8 percent of the UT’s population in Jammu will now vote in 47.8 percent of the seats, while the 56.2 percent voters living in Kashmir will vote in the remaining 52.2 percent of the seats.

Until now, Kashmir’s 56 percent had 55.4 percent of the seats and Jammu’s 43.8 percent had 44.5 percent of the seats.

J&K, notably, has been under President's rule since December 2018. The region's special status was revoked in August 2019 with the abrogation of Article 370, and the erstwhile state was turned into a UT in October 2019.

The delimitation panel was constituted in March 2020 to redraw the electoral map, as Ladakh - a part of the erstwhile J&K state - was carved out as a separate UT following the repeal of Article 370.

The commission was granted a year's extension and then another extension of two months in February this year to complete its task, for the term that was to otherwise end on March 6.