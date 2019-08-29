App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2019 05:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

J&K courts dispose of over 8,400 cases despite restrictions, communication clampdown

However, the report points out that only 5 percent of the estimated 3,500 private lawyers in the Kashmir region have been coming to courts since August 5

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court and other lower courts in the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh have disposed of over 8,400 cases in the last 23 days despite the strict clampdown on communication and other restrictions, The Times of India has reported.

An overwhelming number of cases – 7055 – have been disposed of in Jammu, while Kashmir accounted for 981 cases.

Registrar General of J&K Sanjay Dhar told the newspaper that contrary to some news reports claiming that justice has been deferred in J&K due to the lockdown, all courts in the region have been functioning. “This is primarily because of the full attendance of public lawyers and judges,” Dhar added.

Close

However, the report points out that only 5 percent of the estimated 3500 private lawyers in the Kashmir region have been coming to courts since August 5, when the Centre scrapped the special status hitherto enjoyed by Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated it into Union Territories.

related news

In fact, in many cases where private lawyers were to appear before courts in Kashmir, petitioners have been fighting their own cases. But advocates in the haebus corpus cases related to terrorists and detained separatists have been regularly attending courts, Dhar told the newspaper.

Data accessed by the publication shows that 419 cases were disposed of in Srinagar district, 188 in Anantnag, 179 in Baramulla, 50 in Bandipora, 49 in Pulwama, and 9 in Shopian. Data for Budgam and Kupwara was not available because of communication clampdown.

In the Jammu region, 5576 cases were disposed of in Jammu district, 615 in Udhampur, 436 in Reasi, 245 in Ramban and 183 in Kathua. Data was not available for Kishtwar, Rajouri and Poonch.

In Ladakh, 430 cases have been cleared.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 29, 2019 05:59 pm

tags #Article 370 #India #Jammu and Kashmir #Ladakh

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.