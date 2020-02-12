App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 12, 2020 01:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

JK Congress leader probed by NIA says nothing to hide, denies link with Hizbul terrorist

"He (Bhat) is neither Saroori nor linked to my family. The NIA needs to probe the conspiracy why Saroori was added to his codename after 2014 although previously he was only known in police records by the alias Jehangir," the Congress vice president and three-time legislator from Inderwal constituency of Kishtwar told reporters here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

A day after he was questioned by NIA in connection with terror attacks in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, senior Congress leader and former minister G M Saroori on Wednesday said he has "nothing to hide" and does not need a certificate from anyone. He strongly denied having any connection with Mohammad Amin Bhat alias "Jehangir Saroori", the longest-surviving terrorist of Hizbul Mujahideen and the brain behind the revival of terrorism in Kishtwar, declared free of terrorism over a decade ago but rocked by four targeted killings since November 2018.

"He (Bhat) is neither Saroori nor linked to my family. The NIA needs to probe the conspiracy why Saroori was added to his codename after 2014 although previously he was only known in police records by the alias Jehangir," the Congress vice president and three-time legislator from Inderwal constituency of Kishtwar told reporters here.

The 67-year-old leader said the National Investigation Agency served him a notice under section 160 CrPC and has not made any allegations against him.

Close

"The agency had served this notice to over 300 persons and being a prominent public figure, I too was called by it. I have nothing to hide and I have no issue to present myself before the agency 10 times more," he said.

related news

Saroori said he is visiting the NIA office again on Wednesday to sign his statement.

Condemning the circulation of "fabricated and baseless" stories about his alleged terror links, he said he never faced an allegation in the past.

"The NIA questioned me about Bhat... I do not know him and he is not related to my family. In fact, he is not Saroori and he belongs to a village which falls in Saroor panchayat, while my ancestral village is in Sarthal and we migrated to Kishtwar town in 1992-93 during the peak of militancy in the region," he said.

The Congress leader said he has never seen Bhat in his life.

"I am a secular leader affiliated with a secular party and a strong believer in the Constitution of our country. I do not need a certificate from anyone. The people of my area know me very well," he said, adding that he was among the leaders who condemned terrorism unequivocally and worked for the unity and integrity during his long political career.

He also demanded a thorough probe into past communal riots in the district by NIA.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 12, 2020 01:27 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.