you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 15, 2020 09:16 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

J&K completes one year of independence from Article 370: PM Modi

This marks PM Modi's second Independence Day Speech since he won a second term.

Moneycontrol News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurled the national flag and delivered his seventh consecutive Independence Day speech from the iconic Red Fort this morning.

As India battles with COVID-19, the independence from the British rule is being celebrated in a subdued manner with strict social distancing and safety measures in place. This marks PM Modi's second Independence Day Speech since he won a second term.

PM Modi highlights importance of Atmanirbhar Bharat in Independence Day speech

In his speech, PM Modi briefly touched upon the J&K issue and said, "Jammu and Kashmir has completed one year of independence from Article 370." PM also said, "Delimitation process is underway in Jammu and Kashmir. Once it is completed, an election will be held in the Union Territory. J&K will have its own chief minister and ministers. We are committed to this."

Independence Day 2020 LIVE Updates

In 2019 on August 5, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had announced the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A in Parliament, which resulted in the bifurcation of the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories.
First Published on Aug 15, 2020 09:04 am

