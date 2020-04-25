App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 25, 2020 12:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

JK Cement receives nod to commence operations in Rajasthan, MP, Haryana, Gujarat

Operations have partially resumed or are being resumed after initiating all necessary safety measures for workmen and employees, as stipulated by government authorities, JK Cement said in a regulatory filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
JK Cement on Saturday said it has received permission from authorities to commence operations at its manufacturing facilities in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana along with its new project site at Gujarat.

The company has put in place requisite safety measures for workers and employees at the plants and offices as per the guidelines to prevent spread of COVID-19 and shall comply with all the directions issued by authorities from time to time, it added.

On March 23, the company had said it has shut production and office operations at its facilities at Nimbahera, Mangrol and Gotan located in Rajasthan; Jharli in Haryana; Katni in Madhya Pradesh and Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh with immediate effect till further notice in the wake of steps taken by authorities to prevent spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Apr 25, 2020 12:35 pm

tags #Business #Companies #coronavirus #Gujarat #Haryana #India #JK Cement #Madhya Pradesh #Rajasthan

