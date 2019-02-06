J&K based terror group Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen banned

The Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen, which has been fighting for "liberation of Kashmir" and involved in a series of terror acts, has been banned by the government, the Home Ministry said on February 6.

In a notification, the Home Ministry said the central government believes that the Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen (TuM) is involved in terrorism as it has committed and participated in various acts of terrorism in India and its members are getting financial and logistic support from their handlers based abroad.

The ministry said the Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen came into existence in 1990 with the objective of "liberation of Kashmir" and has been actively pursuing the same by way of acts of terror.