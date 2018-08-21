J&K Bank staffers to donate Rs 11 crore to flood hit Kerala

The staff of J&K Bank will contribute Rs 11 crore to help the flood-affected people of Kerala, a spokesperson for the bank said today. While most of the staffers are donating their six days' salary towards the relief fund in the southern state, the top executives helped enhance the scale of contribution with their salary of up to two months.

The Chairman and CEO of the bank, Parvez Ahmed, shall be contributing two months' salary while the executive presidents will donate their one month salary towards the cause, he said.

Expressing solidarity with the flood-affected people, Ahmed said "natural disasters of this proportion leave a trail of devastation. They destroy people's homes and crops, lives, bankrupt businesses, and shatter the sense of safety we enjoy as humans.

"Having experienced devastating deluge only a few years back, we understand the miseries and are deeply saddened at the unprecedented destruction and hardship that the people of Kerala have been facing in the wake of worst ever floods in the state," he said.