App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 05, 2019 08:43 AM IST | Source: PTI

J&K approves Rs 186 cr project for rejuvenation of Devika, Tawi rivers

The project will be executed at an estimated cost of Rs 186.74 crore based on 90:10 funding pattern between the Union government and the state.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

The Jammu and Kashmir State Administrative Council (SAC), which met on January 4 under the chairmanship of Governor Satya Pal Malik, approved Rs 186 crore project for rejuvenation of Devika and Tawi rivers in Udhampur district of the state.

The SAC approved the proposal of the Housing and Urban Development Department for implementation of the project 'Pollution Abatement of river Devika and river Tawi at Udhampur town' under the national river conservation plan (NRCP), an official spokesman said.

The project will be executed at an estimated cost of Rs 186.74 crore based on 90:10 funding pattern between the Union government and the state, he said.

Both the rivers are considered sacred by the people. However, pollution levels and silt deposition over the years have increased, he said.
First Published on Jan 5, 2019 08:38 am

tags #environment #India

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.