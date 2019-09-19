J&K administration forms 3 committees for transition into UTs: Report

Governor Satya Pal Malik-led administration in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) has constituted three committees to look into administrative and legal issues ahead of the bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories on October 31.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the state administration has been tasked with looking into three key concerns, including the creation of financial architecture for the two new UTs, development push and the legislative restructuring.

The report states that the committees include a "committee on financial matters", a committee for "devising modalities of functioning" and a committee for "staff-related issues" in the proposed UTs.

"Development is a major priority of the government. We are taking a lot of initiatives cutting across sectors," Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary (Planning) and J&K government’s spokesperson told the newspaper, adding that "no sector of the economy is being left untouched".

"The focus continues to be to reach out to every individual, whether it is in expanding the safety net through expansion of social welfare schemes, or helping farmers gain remunerative prices for their produce, or in helping families generate more and stable incomes," Kansal said.

According to the report, the Department of Law is working overtime to settle four issues mentioned in the J&K Reorganisation Bill, including central laws applicable to the UTs, state laws that need to be repealed, those state laws that will be applicable with amendments and state acts that will remain in force post-bifurcation.