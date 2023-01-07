 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
J&K: 18 detained as search operation continues to crack Rajouri terror attack case

PTI
Jan 07, 2023 / 09:54 PM IST

The six civilians were killed and several injured when the terrorists attacked the village on January 1.

At least 18 suspects have been detained for questioning in connection with a recent terror attack at Dhangri village in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district that left six civilians dead, officials said on Saturday.

A massive search operation to track down the assailants is going on and "some vital leads" have been found, they said and expressed hope that the case would be cracked soon.

The six civilians were killed and several injured when the terrorists attacked the village on January 1. While four were killed when the terrorists fired on the houses belonging to the members of a particular community, two cousin sisters lost their lives in an IED explosion the next day. The improvised explosive device (IED) was planted by the terrorists at the house of one of the victims.

"The investigation of the terror attack is going in the right direction. So far, a dozen-and-a-half suspects, including some women, have been detained for questioning," an official said.

Additional Director General of Police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh is monitoring the investigation, which is being conducted by senior officers under the supervision of the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Rajouri-Poonch range, Haseeb Mughal.

"Some vital leads have been found that suggest the presence of terrorists in some villages near Rajouri town," the official said.