JJ Hospital doctors continue strike as talks fail to break impasse

Resident doctors of the state-run JJ Hospital here continued their strike for the fourth day today against the assault of two of their colleagues following death of a patient. They decided to continue the protest after their talks with authorities concerned failed to break the deadlock, an official said today.

The doctors have been on a strike since Saturday, demanding sufficient security in the hospital to protect them against any outrage by patients’ relatives.

They said hospitals were provided security guards following similar incidents earlier, but these personnel were manning the entrances. The protesting doctors held several rounds of meetings with the medical education authorities and the hospital’s dean but failed to get a “satisfactory” response, a senior member of the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) said.

“Unless the security personnel are deployed inside the hospital, we are not going to resume work. We want protection,” he said. The protesters had yesterday got the support of their counterparts in the civic-run Sion Hospital who went on a one-day token strike to express solidarity.

Two resident doctors, including a woman, of the J J Hospital, located in south Mumbai’s Byculla area, were allegedly assaulted on May 19 by relatives of Zaida Sanaullah Sheikh (45), after she died while undergoing treatment there.