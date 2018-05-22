App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
May 22, 2018 12:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

JJ Hospital doctors continue strike as talks fail to break impasse

The doctors have been on a strike since Saturday, demanding sufficient security in the hospital to protect them against any outrage by patients’ relatives.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Resident doctors of the state-run JJ Hospital here continued their strike for the fourth day today against the assault of two of their colleagues following death of a patient. They decided to continue the protest after their talks with authorities concerned failed to break the deadlock, an official said today.

The doctors have been on a strike since Saturday, demanding sufficient security in the hospital to protect them against any outrage by patients’ relatives.

They said hospitals were provided security guards following similar incidents earlier, but these personnel were manning the entrances. The protesting doctors held several rounds of meetings with the medical education authorities and the hospital’s dean but failed to get a “satisfactory” response, a senior member of the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) said.

“Unless the security personnel are deployed inside the hospital, we are not going to resume work. We want protection,” he said. The protesters had yesterday got the support of their counterparts in the civic-run Sion Hospital who went on a one-day token strike to express solidarity.

related news

Two resident doctors, including a woman, of the J J Hospital, located in south Mumbai’s Byculla area, were allegedly assaulted on May 19 by relatives of Zaida Sanaullah Sheikh (45), after she died while undergoing treatment there.

The police had registered a case under IPC sections 353 (assault on public servant), 324 (causing hurt by dangerous weapons) and Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Service Act-2010, and arrested four people in connection with the incident. The four, identified as Mohd Altaf Anulahak Shaikh (32), Sony Sanahullah Shah (23), Rihan Sanaullah Shah (22) and Salima Khatun Sanaullah Shah (20), were later remanded in judicial custody till May 31. A spokesperson of the MARD had yesterday said that if the strike gets prolonged, they will run a separate Out- Patient Department (OPD) for patients.

tags #Current Affairs #India #JJ Hospital

most popular

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.