Jio launches JioBharat to democratize internet usage in India

Jio launches Jio Bharat platform and Jio Bharat phones to provide fast internet access at cheaper rates (Image:Jio)

Jio launches JioBharat phones to enable 250 million phone users with internet enabled phones.(Image: Jio)

These are entry-level phones starting with price of Rs 999 that provide 30 percent cheaper monthly plan and seven times more data. (Image: Jio)

The monthly plan starts from Rs 123 per month for 14 GB data and unlimited calls. Other operators provide a plan of 2GB data and voice calls for Rs 179 per month (Image: Jio)

JioBharat is part of the 2G-Mukt Bharat vision to empower people who cannot afford smartphones with digital power.(Image:Jio)

The company said other phone brands, starting with Karbonn, will adopt the Jio Bharat platform to "build JioBharat phones". (Image: Jio)

