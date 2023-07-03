English
    Jio launches JioBharat to democratize internet usage in India

    Jio launched the Jio Bharat phones and platform to leverage devices and network capabilities for entry-level phones to ensure faster digital technology for every Indian

    Moneycontrol News
    July 03, 2023 / 08:18 PM IST
    Jio launches Jio Bharat platform and Jio Bharat phones to provide fast internet access at cheaper rates (Image:Jio)

    Jio launches Jio Bharat phones to enable 250 million phone users with internet enabled phones.(Image: Jio) Jio launches JioBharat phones to enable 250 million phone users with internet enabled phones.(Image: Jio)

    These are entry-level phones starting with price of Rs 999 that provide 30 percent cheaper monthly plan and seven times more data. (Image: Jio) These are entry-level phones starting with price of Rs 999 that provide 30 percent cheaper monthly plan and seven times more data. (Image: Jio)

    The monthly plan starts from Rs 123 per month for 14 GB data and unlimited calls. Other operators provide a plan of 2GB data and voice calls for Rs 173 per month (Image: Jio) The monthly plan starts from Rs 123 per month for 14 GB data and unlimited calls. Other operators provide a plan of 2GB data and voice calls for Rs 179 per month (Image: Jio)

    Jio Bharat is part of the 2G-Mukt Bharat vision to empower people who cannot afford smartphones with digital power.(Image:Jio) JioBharat is part of the 2G-Mukt Bharat vision to empower people who cannot afford smartphones with digital power.(Image:Jio)

    It plans to upgrade other phone brands like Karbonn with Jio Bharat platform and Jio Bharat phones. This is to eradicate the digital divide in India at a time when access to technology is a necessity.(Image: Jio) The company said other phone brands, starting with Karbonn, will adopt the Jio Bharat platform to "build JioBharat phones". (Image: Jio)

