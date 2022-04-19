Jio Institute opens admissions for PG courses in AI, communications; check details

Jio Institute, set up by the philanthropic arm of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), on April 19 announced it has opened admissions for its inaugural post-graduate courses in Artificial Intelligence & Data Science and Digital Media & Marketing Communications.

The admissions have started with immediate effect, and the last date of submitting the applications is May 20, it said in a press release.

The AI course aims to instill "theoretical capabilities and provide the know-how to create practical solutions for enterprises and society", whereas, the communications programme "will help students acquire knowledge on how to manage the customer experience in the digital age by innovatively engaging, serving and communicating with them", Jio Institute said.

Eligibility criteria

For the post graduation programme in AI, the aspirant "must have completed at least one course at the undergraduate level in either Computer Science/ IT/ Mathematics/ Statistics/ Economics", the institute said.

For the communications course, the requirement is a three-year undergraduate degree in any discipline, it noted.

For both the programmes, however, the applicant needs to have secured a minimum of 50 percent or equivalent CGPA in graduation and at least 18 months of relevant work experience as of July 1, 2022, the educational body further added.

How to apply

Applying for either of the courses is a three-step process. First, the candidate needs to submit an an online application along with requisite documents through the ‘Apply Now’ link on the official website -- jioinstitute.edu.in. The application fee is Rs 2,500.

Subsequently, the candidate needs to appear for online Jio Institute Entrance Test (JET). The test will comprise multiple-choice questions based on quantitative aptitude & verbal ability and a section on writing skills, Jio Institute said. Alternately, an applicant can also submit a valid GRE test score, it added.

"The shortlisted candidates will be invited for an online personal interview. The final selection will be based on a holistic evaluation of the past academic record, responses to essay questions, statement of purpose, letters of recommendation, the relevance of work experience, extra-curricular activities, awards and accolades, performance in JET and

personal interview," the institute further explained.

Scholarships, up to 100 percent, would be offered to meritorious students, international candidates and specially-abled candidates "based on the review of individual needs".

Jio Institute Vice-Chancellor Dr Dipak Jain said the courses being offered by them combine academic excellence with the industry requirements.

“We have embarked on a mission to transform youth with the help of world-class faculty, international collaborations, rigorous pedagogy, and generous scholarships. We aspire to be rooted in Indian values with global impact.

We look forward to starting the inaugural postgraduate programmes that combine academic excellence with industry relevance," Jain said.

Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.