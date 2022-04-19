English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Jio Institute opens admissions for PG courses in AI, communications; check details

    The applicant needs to have secured a minimum of 50 percent or equivalent CGPA in graduation and at least 18 months of relevant work experience as of July 1, 2022.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 19, 2022 / 05:31 PM IST
    Jio Institute is set up in Navi Mumbai, the satellite town neighbouring Mumbai

    Jio Institute is set up in Navi Mumbai, the satellite town neighbouring Mumbai


    Jio Institute, set up by the philanthropic arm of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), on April 19 announced it has opened admissions for its inaugural post-graduate courses in Artificial Intelligence & Data Science and Digital Media & Marketing Communications.

    The admissions have started with immediate effect, and the last date of submitting the applications is May 20, it said in a press release.

    The AI course aims to instill "theoretical capabilities and provide the know-how to create practical solutions for enterprises and society", whereas, the communications programme "will help students acquire knowledge on how to manage the customer experience in the digital age by innovatively engaging, serving and communicating with them", Jio Institute said.

    Eligibility criteria

    For the post graduation programme in AI, the aspirant "must have completed at least one course at the undergraduate level in either Computer Science/ IT/ Mathematics/ Statistics/ Economics", the institute said.

    Close

    Related stories

    For the communications course, the requirement is a three-year undergraduate degree in any discipline, it noted.

    For both the programmes, however, the applicant needs to have secured a minimum of 50 percent or equivalent CGPA in graduation and at least 18 months of relevant work experience as of July 1, 2022, the educational body further added.

    How to apply

    Applying for either of the courses is a three-step process. First, the candidate needs to submit an an online application along with requisite documents through the ‘Apply Now’ link on the official website -- jioinstitute.edu.in. The application fee is Rs 2,500.

    Subsequently, the candidate needs to appear for online Jio Institute Entrance Test (JET). The test will comprise multiple-choice questions based on quantitative aptitude & verbal ability and a section on writing skills, Jio Institute said. Alternately, an applicant can also submit a valid GRE test score, it added.

    "The shortlisted candidates will be invited for an online personal interview. The final selection will be based on a holistic evaluation of the past academic record, responses to essay questions, statement of purpose, letters of recommendation, the relevance of work experience, extra-curricular activities, awards and accolades, performance in JET and

    personal interview," the institute further explained.

    Scholarships, up to 100 percent, would be offered to meritorious students, international candidates and specially-abled candidates "based on the review of individual needs".

    Jio Institute Vice-Chancellor Dr Dipak Jain said the courses being offered by them combine academic excellence with the industry requirements.

    “We have embarked on a mission to transform youth with the help of world-class faculty, international collaborations, rigorous pedagogy, and generous scholarships. We aspire to be rooted in Indian values with global impact.

    We look forward to starting the inaugural postgraduate programmes that combine academic excellence with industry relevance," Jain said.

    Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Admissions 2022 #Artificial Intelligence #digital media #Jio Institute #Reliance Foundation #Reliance Industries Ltd
    first published: Apr 19, 2022 05:31 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.