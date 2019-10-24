Jintur Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Jintur Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Jintur is an Assembly constituency in Marathwada region of Maharashtra in Parbhani district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Voter turnout was 73.96% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 68.58% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Bhamale Vijay Manikrao won this seat by a margin of 27358 votes, which was 11.41% of the total votes polled. NCP polled a total of 239715 votes.