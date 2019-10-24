Jintur Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Jintur Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Jintur Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Jintur constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Jintur is an Assembly constituency in Marathwada region of Maharashtra in Parbhani district. This seat is reserved for General category.Below is the Maharashtra Poll Jintur Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Voter turnout was 73.96% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 68.58% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Bhamale Vijay Manikrao won this seat by a margin of 27358 votes, which was 11.41% of the total votes polled. NCP polled a total of 239715 votes.
Kadam Ramprasad Wamanrao-Bordikar won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the IND candidate by a margin of 1225 votes. INC polled 195370 votes, 39.12% of the total votes polled.
