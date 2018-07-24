App
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2018 04:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jinnah House in Mumbai a govt property: MHA

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Jinnah House, a sea facing bungalow in South Mumbai, is a property of the government of India and the question of disposing it does not arise, the Lok Sabha was informed today. Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir said Pakistan founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah's house does not come under the purview of the Enemy Property Act and the house stands under the category of 'Evacuee Property'.

The house is under the administration of the Evacuee Property Act, 1950, the minister said.

"Jinnah's house is a government of India property and the question of disposing the said property does not arise," Ahir said in a written reply.

Evacuee property means any property in which an evacuee has no right or interest, whether personally or as a trustee or as a beneficiary or in any other capacity.

Jinnah's house - South Court - is an unoccupied property in Malabar Hill, a premium neighbourhood of Mumbai.

It was built by Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan, and remained his main residence till he left India following the partition.
First Published on Jul 24, 2018 03:50 pm

