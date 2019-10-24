Jind Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Jind Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Jind is an Assembly constituency in Jind district of Haryana. This seat is reserved for General category.

Below is the Haryana Poll Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Voter turnout was 75.84% in 2014 Haryana Assembly elections and 74.56% in 2009.

In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Dr Hari Chand Middha won this seat by a margin of 2257 votes, which was 1.85% of the total votes polled. INLD polled a total of 121716 votes.