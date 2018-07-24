Jilted lover calls Mumbai airport accusing woman who rejected him of carrying a bomb

A 28-year-old man was arrested in Mumbai, on Sunday after he made a call to Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, wrongly accusing a 26-year-old Yemeni woman of carrying a bomb in her bag. The man, Qutubudin Hatimbhai Shahiwala, allegedly did this after the woman rejected his marriage proposal on Saturday.

As per a report by The Hindustan Times, Sahar police said that the airport control room at the Mumbai airport, got a call from the accused, Shahiwala, on Saturday around 1 am, claiming that the woman had a bomb in her bag.

When the woman arrived at the airport around 2.30 am, for her 5 am flight to Yemen, the authorities stopped her and checked her baggage, but found nothing. Later, she identified the number which notified the police as Shahiwala's.

Upon questioning, the authorities discovered that the woman was being threatened by Shahiwala, as despite his warnings she decided to leave him.

Following the revelation, the police arrested Shahiwala from his residence at Mohamed Ali Road. The man from Madhya Pradesh, who was living in Mumbai for past five years, met the woman through a matrimonial website. They met after she came to Mumbai for her father’s treatment.

The woman stated that she was deceived by Shahiwala who claimed to be wealthy but instead worked at a shop.

She refused to pursue the relationship, but Shahiwala threatened her to marry him. He has now been remanded to police custody and has been booked under sections 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) and 505 (1) (b) of the Indian Penal Code.