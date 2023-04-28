 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jiah Khan suicide case: Court acquits actor Sooraj Pancholi from abetment charge citing lack of evidence

PTI
Apr 28, 2023 / 02:00 PM IST

Sooraj Pancholi (32), who was arrested in the case in June 2013 and released on bail a few weeks later, was charged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 306 (abetment of suicide).

Almost 10 years after Bollywood actor Jiah Khan was found hanging at her Mumbai residence, a special CBI court here on Friday acquitted her then boyfriend Sooraj Pancholi in the case of abetment of her suicide citing "paucity of evidence".

Sooraj Pancholi (32), who was arrested in the case in June 2013 and released on bail a few weeks later, was charged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 306 (abetment of suicide).

Jiah's mother Rabia Khan has been contesting the prosecution's stand that this was a case of suicide and claimed that her daughter was killed. After the court's verdict, she said the judgement was not surprising and her battle to seek justice for her daughter will continue.

Pronouncing the verdict, special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court judge A S Sayyad on Friday said due to paucity of evidence, the court holds Sooraj Pancholi not guilty.