App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2019 08:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jharkhand youth accused of theft and forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' no more

The police has arrested one person in connection with the case so far and charged the villagers for murder and outraging the religious sentiment of an individual

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: Screengrab from viral video (Twitter)
Image: Screengrab from viral video (Twitter)

Tabrez Ansari, who was brutally assaulted on the accusation of theft and forced to chant 'Jai Shree Ram' in Jharkhand's Kharsawan district, has succumbed to his injuries, News18 has reported.

The incident came to light after a video of an angry mob beating Ansari went viral on social media. In the video, Ansari, 24, is seen tied to an electric pole and an angry mob is coercing him to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Jai Hanuman'.

Ansari, who was in judicial custody for theft, complained of ill health on June 22. He was rushed to Sadar Hospital and then to Tata Main Hospital in Jamshedpur, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Close

While Sadar Hospital Civil Surgeon AN Dey told The Indian Express that Ansari could have died of a "heart attack or blockage", Ansari’s family members have claimed that he died because he was “mercilessly beaten” for hours. The exact cause of death, however, will be ascertained only after post mortem.

related news

The police reached the spot where Ansari was tied to a pole at around 6am and took him to the station. According to the publication, Ansari admitted to committing the theft and was remanded in judicial custody. He was charged for trespassing and theft under Sections 457 and 380 of the Indian Penal Code respectively.

The complainant, Kamal Mahto, told the police that he saw Ansari and his two accomplices jumping off their neighbour’s roof. While the other two fled, Ansari couldn’t as he had injured his leg, and he chose to hide in a bush where the villagers had found him.

While the complainant states that stolen goods were recovered from Ansari, the FIR and the statement have no mention of the villagers' assault on him.

Deputy Commissioner Chaavi Ranjan told the newspaper that an inquiry has been ordered to check if there were any lapses on part of the police or the doctors. The police has arrested one person in connection with the case so far and charged the villagers under Section 302 (murder) and Section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religions or religious beliefs) of the IPC.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 24, 2019 08:21 pm

tags #India #Jharkhand #mob lynching

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.