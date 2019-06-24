Jharkhand youth accused of theft and forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' no more

Tabrez Ansari, who was brutally assaulted on the accusation of theft and forced to chant 'Jai Shree Ram' in Jharkhand's Kharsawan district, has succumbed to his injuries, News18 has reported.

The incident came to light after a video of an angry mob beating Ansari went viral on social media. In the video, Ansari, 24, is seen tied to an electric pole and an angry mob is coercing him to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Jai Hanuman'.

Ansari, who was in judicial custody for theft, complained of ill health on June 22. He was rushed to Sadar Hospital and then to Tata Main Hospital in Jamshedpur, where he was declared dead on arrival.

While Sadar Hospital Civil Surgeon AN Dey told The Indian Express that Ansari could have died of a "heart attack or blockage", Ansari’s family members have claimed that he died because he was “mercilessly beaten” for hours. The exact cause of death, however, will be ascertained only after post mortem.

The police reached the spot where Ansari was tied to a pole at around 6am and took him to the station. According to the publication, Ansari admitted to committing the theft and was remanded in judicial custody. He was charged for trespassing and theft under Sections 457 and 380 of the Indian Penal Code respectively.

The complainant, Kamal Mahto, told the police that he saw Ansari and his two accomplices jumping off their neighbour’s roof. While the other two fled, Ansari couldn’t as he had injured his leg, and he chose to hide in a bush where the villagers had found him.

While the complainant states that stolen goods were recovered from Ansari, the FIR and the statement have no mention of the villagers' assault on him.