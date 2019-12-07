Jharkhand Election Phase 2 Voting 2019 LIVE: Polling underway in 20 seats; CM Raghubar Das casts his vote

Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Dec 07, 2019 09:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Raghubar Das casts vote
Voter Turnout till 9 am
No electricity at 2 booths in Simdega, polling underway in dark
Voting to begin shortly
List of Crorepati candidates
Criminal background of candidates
Key parties in the fray
Outgoing CM Raghubar Das' fate to be sealed today
Jharkhand Assembly Elections, Phase 2 | BJP leader and Chief Minister Raghubar Das casts his vote in Bhalubasa, Jamshedpur. He is facing challenge from his former cabinet colleague and independent candidate Saryu Roy from Jamshedpur (East) seat. (News18)
Will BJP's solo act bear fruit?
An analysis of the 2014 state elections shows that BJP’s reliance on a multi-cornered contest favouring them is likely to cause a dent
Read the full article here
The voting percentage till 9am:
Ghatshila- 14%
Baharagora- 16.3%
Potka-14.9%
Chaibasa- 13.3%
Jugsalai- 14.8%
Jamshedpur (East)- 13.2%
Jamshedpur (West)- 13.3%
(News18)
Jharkhand Assembly Election, Phase 2 | Laxman Giluva, BJP state president casts his vote from Booth number 74 in Chakradharpur's Toklo. Saryu Roy, an independent candidate from Jamshedpur also votes from Booth number 155 at KMPM Vocational College. BJP leader and Chief Minister Raghubar Das is facing challenge from his former cabinet colleague Roy from Jamshedpur (East) seat. (News18)
Jharkhand Assembly Elections, Phase 2: Polling at booth numbers 125 and 126 in Simdega district is undergoing in darkness as there is no electricity in the area. Lack of preparedness from the side of authorities has caused problems to the people casting their votes. (News18)
Politics | It's a keen high-stakes battle in Jharkhand
If there is a hung assembly in Jharkhand, there would be considerable jockeying for winning post-poll allies - and in that event the BJP is not necessarily at a disadvantage.
Jharkhand Assembly Elections, Phase 2: BJP leader and Chief Minister Raghubar Das is facing challenge from his former cabinet colleague and independent candidate Saryu Roy from Jamshedpur (East) seat. While the voting exercise in 18 seats will end at 3 pm, voters in Jamshedpur (East) and Jamshedpur (West) constituencies can vote till 5 pm.
Jharkhand Assembly Elections: The first phase of the five-phase polling for thirteen constituencies had concluded on November 30. The rest of the three phases will be held on December 12, 16 and 20. Counting will take place on December 23.
Out of the total polling stations, there are 337 model polling stations and 94 polling stations will be overseen by women polling personnel, Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer Vinay Kumar Choubey told news agency PTI.