Dec 07, 2019 09:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jharkhand Election Phase 2 Voting 2019 LIVE: Polling underway in 20 seats; CM Raghubar Das casts his vote

The first phase had concluded on November 30. The fifth and final phase of polling will be held on December 20 and counting will take place on December 23

highlights

  • December 07, 2019 09:43 AM IST

    Jharkhand Assembly Elections, Phase 2 | BJP leader and Chief Minister Raghubar Das casts his vote in Bhalubasa, Jamshedpur. He is facing challenge from his former cabinet colleague and independent candidate Saryu Roy from Jamshedpur (East) seat. (News18)

  • December 07, 2019 09:29 AM IST
  • December 07, 2019 09:27 AM IST

    Will BJP's solo act bear fruit?

    An analysis of the 2014 state elections shows that BJP’s reliance on a multi-cornered contest favouring them is likely to cause a dent

    Read the full article here

  • December 07, 2019 09:24 AM IST

    The voting percentage till 9am:

    Ghatshila- 14%
    Baharagora- 16.3%
    Potka-14.9%
    Chaibasa- 13.3%
    Jugsalai- 14.8%
    Jamshedpur (East)- 13.2%
    Jamshedpur (West)- 13.3%

    (News18)

  • December 07, 2019 09:11 AM IST

    Jharkhand Assembly Election, Phase 2 | ​Laxman Giluva, BJP state president casts his vote from Booth number 74 in Chakradharpur's Toklo. Saryu Roy, an independent candidate from Jamshedpur also votes from Booth number 155 at KMPM Vocational College. BJP leader and Chief Minister Raghubar Das is facing challenge from his former cabinet colleague Roy from Jamshedpur (East) seat. (News18) 

  • December 07, 2019 09:04 AM IST

    Jharkhand Assembly Elections, Phase 2: Polling at booth numbers 125 and 126 in Simdega district is undergoing in darkness as there is no electricity in the area. Lack of preparedness from the side of authorities has caused problems to the people casting their votes. (News18)

  • December 07, 2019 08:06 AM IST

    Jharkhand Assembly Elections, Phase 2: BJP leader and Chief Minister Raghubar Das is facing challenge from his former cabinet colleague and independent candidate Saryu Roy from Jamshedpur (East) seat. While the voting exercise in 18 seats will end at 3 pm, voters in Jamshedpur (East) and Jamshedpur (West) constituencies can vote till 5 pm.

  • December 07, 2019 08:02 AM IST

    Jharkhand Assembly Elections: The first phase of the five-phase polling for thirteen constituencies had concluded on November 30. The rest of the three phases will be held on December 12, 16 and 20. Counting will take place on December 23.

  • December 07, 2019 07:56 AM IST

    Out of the total polling stations, there are 337 model polling stations and 94 polling stations will be overseen by women polling personnel, Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer Vinay Kumar Choubey told news agency PTI.

