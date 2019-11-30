App
Nov 30, 2019 07:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jharkhand Voting 2019 LIVE: First phase of polling in 13 constituencies begins

Seats for which polling is taking place today are Chatra, Gumla, Bishunpur, Lohardaga, Manika, Latehar, Panki, Daltonganj, Bishrampur, Chhatarpur, Hussainabad, Garhwa and Bhawanathpur.

highlights

  • November 30, 2019 07:32 AM IST

    Polling for first phase begins

    The first of the five-phase polling has begun in 13 assembly constituencies in Jharkhand. The voting commenced at 7 am and will end at 3 pm.

    A total of 37,83,055 electorate, including 18,01,356 women and five third-gender voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the first phase across six districts.

    The fate of 189 candidates, including 15 women nominees, will be decided in the first phase of the polling in Chatra, Gumla, Bishunpur, Lohardaga, Manika, Latehar, Panki, Daltonganj, Bishrampur, Chhatarpur, Hussainabad, Garhwa and Bhawanathpur.

    Key candidates in the fray are Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominee and state Health Minister Ramchandra Chandravanshi from Bishrampur and state Congress president Rameshwar Oraon from Lohardaga seat.

    Click here to read more.

  • November 30, 2019 07:28 AM IST

    Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das appeals to voters to go and cast their votes. In a tweet, he urges first time voters to vote for a 'New Jharkhand' as well as development. 

  • November 30, 2019 07:14 AM IST
  • November 30, 2019 07:07 AM IST

    First phase of polling in 13 constituencies begins.

  • November 29, 2019 06:35 PM IST

    Polling is scheduled to begin at 7 am and conclude at 3 pm. Elections in Jharkhand will be held in five phases and the results will be declared on December 23.

  • November 29, 2019 06:34 PM IST

    Prominent candidates in the fray are BJP nominee and Jharkhand Health Minister Ramchandra Chandravanshi and Jharkhand PCC president and ex-IPS officer Rameshwar Oraon.​

    Oraon is taking on ex-PCC chief Sukhdeo Bhagat after the latter joined the BJP recently.

    Former BJP chief whip Radhakrishna Kishore, who was denied ticket from Chhatarpur, is contesting on AJSU party ticket from the same seat.

  • November 29, 2019 06:33 PM IST

    The BJP is contesting in 12 seats in the first phase, while it is supporting Independent Vinod Singh from Hussainabad.

    The opposition alliance of the JMM, Congress and RJD is contesting in four, six and three constituencies, respectively.

  • November 29, 2019 06:32 PM IST

    The 13 Assembly seats going to polls today are: Chatra, Gumla, Bishunpur, Lohardaga, Manika, Latehar, Panki, Daltonganj, Bishrampur, Chhatarpur, Hussainabad, Garhwa and Bhawanathpur. Voting will take place across 3,906 polling stations, out of which 989 will have webcasting facilities, an Election Commission release said.

  • November 29, 2019 06:30 PM IST

    Hello and welcome! This blog will track latest developments from Jharkhand, where 13 constituencies will vote in the first phase of Assembly elections today. Stay tuned!

