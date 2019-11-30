Jharkhand Voting 2019 LIVE: First phase of polling in 13 constituencies begins

Live now
Nov 30, 2019 07:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Polling for first phase begins
The first of the five-phase polling has begun in 13 assembly constituencies in Jharkhand. The voting commenced at 7 am and will end at 3 pm.
A total of 37,83,055 electorate, including 18,01,356 women and five third-gender voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the first phase across six districts.
The fate of 189 candidates, including 15 women nominees, will be decided in the first phase of the polling in Chatra, Gumla, Bishunpur, Lohardaga, Manika, Latehar, Panki, Daltonganj, Bishrampur, Chhatarpur, Hussainabad, Garhwa and Bhawanathpur.
Key candidates in the fray are Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominee and state Health Minister Ramchandra Chandravanshi from Bishrampur and state Congress president Rameshwar Oraon from Lohardaga seat.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das appeals to voters to go and cast their votes. In a tweet, he urges first time voters to vote for a 'New Jharkhand' as well as development.
First phase of polling in 13 constituencies begins.
Polling is scheduled to begin at 7 am and conclude at 3 pm. Elections in Jharkhand will be held in five phases and the results will be declared on December 23.
Prominent candidates in the fray are BJP nominee and Jharkhand Health Minister Ramchandra Chandravanshi and Jharkhand PCC president and ex-IPS officer Rameshwar Oraon.
Oraon is taking on ex-PCC chief Sukhdeo Bhagat after the latter joined the BJP recently.
Former BJP chief whip Radhakrishna Kishore, who was denied ticket from Chhatarpur, is contesting on AJSU party ticket from the same seat.
The BJP is contesting in 12 seats in the first phase, while it is supporting Independent Vinod Singh from Hussainabad.
The opposition alliance of the JMM, Congress and RJD is contesting in four, six and three constituencies, respectively.
The 13 Assembly seats going to polls today are: Chatra, Gumla, Bishunpur, Lohardaga, Manika, Latehar, Panki, Daltonganj, Bishrampur, Chhatarpur, Hussainabad, Garhwa and Bhawanathpur. Voting will take place across 3,906 polling stations, out of which 989 will have webcasting facilities, an Election Commission release said.
Hello and welcome! This blog will track latest developments from Jharkhand, where 13 constituencies will vote in the first phase of Assembly elections today. Stay tuned!