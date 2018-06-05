App
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2018 08:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jharkhand to become plastic-free by next World Environment Day: CM Raghubir Das

"By June 5, 2019, Jharkhand will be plastic free. I appeal to 3.25 crore people of Jharkhand to free Jharkhand from plastic," Das said while addressing a programme to mark this year's World Environment Day.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Jharkhand would become a plastic-free state by June 5, the World Environment Day, next year, Chief Minister Raghubar Das announced here today.

"By June 5, 2019, Jharkhand will be plastic free. I appeal to 3.25 crore people of Jharkhand to free Jharkhand from plastic - from office to house to bazaar to village, plastic should not be seen," Das said while addressing a programme on the World Environment Day.

People's movement will begin against the usage of plastic, an official release said quoting him.

Stating that plastic takes between 500 to 1000 years to get absorbed with nature and during this period poisonous gases are emitted from it, Das said plastic recycling plants would be set up in Jharkhand.

He said all power plants should use recycled water.

Jharkhand would move towards green economy by protecting water, forest, land and climate, Das said and added that use of forest produce should be encouraged and a market has to be created from village to the world level for this.

The chief minister said jute would be encouraged in Pakur and Sahibganj districts of the state.
First Published on Jun 5, 2018 08:19 pm

