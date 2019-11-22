Jharkhand polls: Congress releases final list of 3 candidates

Congress president Sonia Gandhi approved the candidature of Yogendra Baitha from Simaria (SC) seat, Basudev Verma from Bagodar and Sweta Singh from Bokaro replacing Sanjay Singh.
The Congress released on November 22 its final list of three candidates for the upcoming assembly polls in Jharkhand.Congress president Sonia Gandhi approved the candidature of Yogendra Baitha from Simaria (SC) seat, Basudev Verma from Bagodar and Sweta Singh from Bokaro replacing Sanjay Singh.
First Published on Nov 22, 2019 10:38 pm