    Jharkhand Mukti Morcha block president shot dead by unidentified miscreants

    Police said that as per the information they collected so far, six miscreants on two motorbikes came to the railway siding and opened fire at Khan.

    PTI
    April 24, 2022 / 01:15 PM IST
    Representative image (Shutterstock)

    Representative image (Shutterstock)

    Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) block president was shot dead by unidentified miscreants at Kusumahi railway siding in Jharkhand's Latehar district on Sunday morning, police said. The deceased was identified as Dileshwar Khan, JMM Balumath block president.

    Police took the injured Khan to Latehar Sadar Hospital where doctors declared him dead. Balumath sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Ajit Kumar said that a search operation to nab the miscreants has been started and they would be arrested soon.

    Meanwhile, JMM's Latehar legislator Baidyanath Ram visited Sadar Hospital with his supporters and alleged that the incident took place due to the lackadaisical approach of the police. Irate villagers put up a road blockade on Ranchi-Chatra road demanding immediate arrest of the miscreants.



    PTI
    first published: Apr 24, 2022 01:15 pm
