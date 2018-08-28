App
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2018 01:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jharkhand HC sets aside ban on PFI on technical grounds

The Jharkhand government had banned the PFI on account of its members being "internally influenced" by terror outfit ISIS.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Jharkhand High Court has set aside a state government notification banning the Popular Front of India (PFI) on technical grounds.

The bench of Justice Rongon Mukhopadhyay set aside the February 21, 2018, order of the Jharkhand government, saying it had not been published in the gazette.

PFI member Abdul Badud had challenged the order banning the organisation. The bench also quashed FIRs registered by police against the PFI, an Islamic organisation.

The bench, however, rejected the petitioners contention to prevent the state government from banning any organisation under Section 16 of the Criminal Law Amendment Act, saying the state has the power to do so.
First Published on Aug 28, 2018 01:30 pm

tags #India

