Jharkhand HC refuses to extend bail, asks Lalu Prasad to surrender by August 30

The Jharkhand High Court today refused to extend the provisional bail of fodder scam convict and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad and asked him to surrender by August 30 before the CBI court.

Hearing the prayer for extension of provisional bail for three months on grounds that the RJD leader needed to undergo treatment, Justice Apresh Kumar Singh asked Prasad to surrender by August 30 before the CBI court and directed the state government to provide medical care whenever needed.

Appearing for Prasad, Abhishek Manu Singhvi prayed for extension of provisional bail for three months for treatment of anal abscess, kidney stone and enlarged prostate glands.

CBI counsel Rajiv Sinha objected to the prayer, saying the RJD leader has availed about 12 weeks for his treatment. Medicare is available in the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi, he said.

The court had on August 10 extended the provisional bail till August 20 on medical grounds and again on August 17 extended it till August 27.

It had on May 11 granted six weeks provisional bail to Prasad on medical grounds and again extended it till August 14. Prasad has been convicted in four fodder cases.